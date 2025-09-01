Dewsbury Rams sign off for season at FLAIR Stadium with revenge victory in last home game of 2025

George Senior scored two tries in Dewsbury Rams' victory over Midlands Hurricanes. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Dewsbury Rams gave their club captain Matt Garside a rousing send-off as he played his last game at the FLAIR Stadium and helped make it a successful occasion against Midlands Hurricanes.

In their last home game of the season in League One the Rams looked to have benefited from their recent break as a refreshed side brushed aside their visitors 40-4.

They were already 24-0 up by half-time and maintained their dominance to earn sweet revenge for a 46-12 drubbing by Midlands in April.

Retiring back rower Garside was given a guard of honour at the start and all the players were cheered off at the end.

Although it was a match between sides in fifth and sixth in the table there was little on the game following the decision to merge League One with the Championship next year and scrap the planned play-offs.

But Dewsbury did not let that affect their performance and went ahead when a high kick was not dealt with by the visitors in the strong wind and George Senior was able to collect for the opening try on 12 minutes.

Jacob Hookem defied the conditions to land an impressive touchline conversion and at 6-0 the hosts were on their way.

They added to the lead when Matty Chrimes had the ball stripped and Caelum Jordan picked up the loose ball to race away for a try easily goaled by Hookem.

Winger Liam Copland finished off a fine move for another try, this time converted by Paul Sykes with half-back Hookem off with a head injury.

Senior added his second just before half-time with a move straight from a scrum and Sykes’ second goal made it 24-0.

Midlands looked a revitalised team at the start of the second half as they attacked the home line and were rewarded within three minutes of the restart with Jake Sweeting throwing out a long looping pass that sent winger Cian Tyrer over in the corner for an unconverted try.

They threatened again when half-back Sully Medforth put up a high bomb, but although the Rams could not deal with it the ball escaped Chrimes’ grasp as well and it was a relieved home team that restarted the game on the 10 metre line.

The Hurricanes went close with another last tackle play as Medforth’s pass led to former Castleford player Lewis Peachey charging through a gap, but he was brought down a metre from the try-line.

Dewsbury regained control, however, to stretch their lead on 56 minutes when Tenneson Neagle raced over for his first try for the club after his recent move from Shaw Cross Sharks.

Todd Horner thought he had reduced the deficit for the visitors after he backed up a break by Ritchie Hawkyard, but the referee pulled it back for a forward pass.

The Rams did score when Jordan’s break down the middle had the Hurricanes defence backpedalling and the ball was moved on to Copland who went over for his second try, which was converted by Sykes.

The hosts then had the final word with winger Tom Delaney intercepting an attempted long pass near his own line and going on to race fully 90 metres for a runaway final try.