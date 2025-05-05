Dewsbury Rams show fight in hard earned draw at Whitehaven

Paul Sykes rolled back the years with a great individual try for Dewsbury Rams at Whitehaven. Picture: Rob Hare

Dewsbury Rams were unable to make the most of a strong start as they were forced to share the spoils in their League One match at Whitehaven.

Paul March’s men opened up a 12-point lead in the first quarter before they were made to work hard in the remainder to earn a 24-24 draw.

Both sides had chances to win in it in the closing stages, but a point apiece was the outcome in a competitive match that was littered with penalties and saw three yellow cards issued.

Dewsbury were ahead from the 16th minute when a quick play the ball allowed Louis Collinson to power over from close range for a try converted by Jacob Hookem.

Paul Sykes then showed his class as he threw a fantastic dummy to open up space for him to charge over for his first try of the season With Hookem again goaling it was 12-0 and the Rams were looking set fair.

But their hosts were not going to roll over on their home turf and put Dewsbury under pressure.

The Rams went down to 12 men for 10 minutes with Matt Garside sin-binned for a late hit and they conceded their first try when Cameron Brown followed up a grubber from Kieran Tyrer to score.

Jay Weatherill tagged on the extras and Whitehaven quickly followed up with another score as Mitchell Todd finished in the corner. With no conversion this time they still trailed by two at the break.

The hosts levelled early in the second half as Weatherill sent the ball between the posts from a penalty awarded for a high shot.

They then took the lead four minutes into the half when a six again gave them a big chance to attack the line and Connor Holliday blasted over. Weatherill converted to make it 18-12.

Now it was Dewsbury’s turn to respond and after Ethan Bickerdike was yellow carded for a tip tackle on Hookem they levelled the game up again.

Keenen Tomlinson went close and Will Shaw forced his way over from close range. Hookem’s conversion made it 18-18.

The Rams went back ahead on 62 minutes when they built some good pressure and a short ball from Dec Tomlinson sent Jamie Field over for a try to which Hookem added the extras.

But Whitehaven soon hit back to make it 24-24 as they took advantage of good fortune with Kieran Tyrer’s kick bouncing off Sykes to fall for Brown who was able to cross for his second try.

Weatherill’s conversion set up a thrilling finish and the hosts came close to winning it with a Tyrer break backed up by Weatherill, but George Senior scrambled well to save the day with a crucial tackle.

Dewsbury finished with 12 men after Jack McShane was sin-binned for a high tackle and hung on for their draw with Weatherill sending a penalty attempt wide and two drop-goal attempts failing as a result of good Rams pressure on the kicker.