Paul Sykes has signed on to play another year with Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

Dewsbury Rams are set to return to action for the highly-anticipated Heavy Woollen derby clash with Batley Bulldogs on Boxing Day (kick off 12pm).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive fixture will be the first time a new-look Rams side will take to the field since their relegation from the Championship to League One last season.

There are a host of new signings amongst the current 25-man squad, including George Senior, Dec Tomlinson and Dan Coates, while plenty have stayed on to help guide the club back to the second tier in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those is club legend Paul Sykes who has put pen to paper to stay at the Rams for yet another year.

The 43-year-old, whose career has seen him play in over 530 first-class games for both club and country, will be entering into his milestone tenth season with the Rams.

Since joining from Featherstone Rovers back in 2016, Sykes has made 186 appearances for Dewsbury, scoring over 1,000 points, including 30 tries.

An appearance in 2025 will see Sykes feature in a record 27th season in first-class rugby league since he made his debut for Bradford Bulls back in 1999.

Upon re-signing Sykes told the club’s website:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very happy to have signed again with Dewsbury for another year. I’m looking forward to the challenge and working with the boys.”

Head coach Paul March added: “It’s great to have Sykesy back for another season. His experience will be vital with our young squad this season.”

Dewsbury’s game at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium takes place on Thursday, December 26, kick off 12pm.