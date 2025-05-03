Paul March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Dewsbury Rams will be aiming to go into a “disappointing” four-week break on the back of securing an “important” victory at Whitehaven.

The Rams travel to Cumbria this Sunday, May 4 (kick off 3pm) knowing they won’t take to the League 1 field again until they make a similar journey to face Workington Town on Sunday, June 1.

But after a poor display at home to Rochdale Hornets last time out - an 18-32 defeat which saw them slip out of the top four - head coach Paul March is determined to see his side return to winning ways this weekend.

He said: “We need to win this game to get back into the top four. It’s important we get the win as we don’t play for the next four weeks, which is disappointing in itself.

“I was disappointed against Rochdale. I thought we competed well for the first 20 minutes but then they got back into the game and we let that affect us more than it should have done.

“Every time we did something good, like scoring a try or getting good field position, we made an error or gave a penalty away. We invited them into our territory and released pressure on them. Credit to them, they came with a simple game plan and it was very effective for them.

“We’re a new side this year and we’re building for the future, but it was frustrating and disappointing to play like that in front of our own fans.”

On third-placed Whitehaven who have lost their last two games, March said:

“They are a bit similar to us. They have got a lot of amateur players, they are a young side and to keep that standard and keep winning week in, week out at pro level is difficult.

“We’ve found that out and it’s one of the things I’m trying to work on and I’m sure Anthony Murray will be trying to work that out for his team as well.

“I am expecting a tough game up there. But it is one we are looking forward to.”

And March is also expecting a smoother journey following their previous away trip, at Midlands Hurricanes, which caused disruption to the team.

“We’ve gone north a lot more than we’ve gone south so our timings are pretty good going north,” he said.

“We will stop off at a truck stop, the lads will get some food into them and I am sure our timings will be better and I am hopeful once we do get up there our warm up will be good and we’ll take that into the game.”