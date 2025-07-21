Dewsbury Rams reignite play-off hopes with strong second half display against Lions

Dewsbury Rams returned to winning ways against Swinton Lions. Picture: TCF Photography

After defeats in their previous two games Dewsbury Rams got their play-off prospects back on track with an impressive second half display to clinch a 26-6 win over Swinton Lions in their first game for a month at their FLAIR Stadium.

Swinton came into the game in good form and holding a five-point advantage over Paul March’s men, but after a closely fought first half ended 10-6 to the Rams it was the hosts who pulled away after the break for a morale-boosting success that will help them in their run-in.

Both sides missed chances to open the scoring in the first 10 minutes before Dewsbury came up with the first try on 13 minutes with George Senior getting on the end of a kick through by on-loan hooker Tyran Ott to score out wide.

Jacob Hookem was unable to convert, but the Rams kept the pressure on and were unlucky not to score again.

Caelum Jordan dives over for a try for Dewsbury Rams against Swinton Lions. Picture: TCF Photography

Swinton then had a better spell and cashed in as they moved the ball wide for winger Ellis Anderson to squeeze over in the corner.

Jack Stevens’s superb touchline conversion gave the visitors the lead, but it looked like changing hands again as Louie Walker raced for the line only to lose the ball after a saving tackle by Jake Davies.

However, the home team did score just before half-time when Dan Coates sent Jamie Gill over and Hookem’s conversion gave them a four-point lead at the break.

Dewsbury kept the good work going at the start of the second half with a goalline drop-out forced then two more points added to their tally with a Hookem penalty, awarded for a high tackle.

The Lions looked to hit back, but a chance was lost when good defence kept Gav Rodden out as he looked to touch down in the corner.

Hookem took the chance to nudge the Rams into a two score lead with a second penalty and further pressure resulted in another try 14 minutes from time with the ball moved well for centre Caelum Jordan to touch down. Paul Sykes took over the kicking duties and added the conversion to make it 20-6.

Dewsbury’s defence remained solid under pressure in the final quarter and they were rewarded again five minutes from time when crisp passing at pace allowed Louie Walker to cross in the corner. Sykes put the icing on the cake with a touchline conversion to complete the scoring on an encouraging afternoon in the rain.