The first two rounds of fixtures of Dewsbury Rams’ 2025 League One campaign have been revealed.

The Rams will begin their quest for an instant return back to the Championship with a home game against North Wales Crusaders.

The Round 1 fixture is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, at FLAIR Stadium, with a 3pm kick off.

Paul March’s men will then travel to league newcomers Goole Vikings on Saturday, March 8 (kick off 3pm).

The Rams are no strangers to League One having cantered to the title in 2023 having been relegated from the Championship in 2022.

And they will be looking to replicate that in 2025 having finished rock bottom of the second tier in 2024 having only gained two victories all season.

The 2025 structure has seen the league expand from nine teams up to 11, with Swinton Lions and Whitehaven joining Dewsbury from the Championship. Oldham and Hunslet moved in the opposite direction with Goole becoming the first new team since Cornwall in 2022.

2025 will also see the return of the Super 8s format, with the top four teams in League One clashing with the Championship’s bottom four to determine league places for 2026.

The full fixture list for the 2025 League One season will be revealed at 6pm this evening (Tuesday).

Round 1 fixtures, to be played on Sunday, February 23:

Dewsbury v North Wales Crusaders; Workington v Cornwall; Goole v Midlands Hurricanes; Rochdale v Keighley; Swinton v Whitehaven; bye for Newcastle

Round 2 fixtures, to be played weekend of March 8 and 9:

Goole v Dewsbury; Rochdale v Cornwall; Midlands v Workington; Whitehaven v Keighley; Newcastle v Swinton; bye for North Wales Crusaders