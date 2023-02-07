Dewsbury Rams prepare to celebrate 50th anniversary of Championship triumph

Friday, May 19, 2023 will mark exactly 50 years to the day that Dewsbury claimed their only top flight Championship title with a 22-13 victory over Leeds RLFC at Odsal.

To celebrate this occasion, the club is organising a special dinner at the FLAIR Stadium, with surviving players from both the Dewsbury and Leeds teams invited along.

Further details will be announced in due course, but the Rams have made a limited number of tickets available to supporters.

Dewsbury's Mick Stephenson holds the Rugby League Championship trophy aloft in 1973.

Anyone interested in attending can contact the club office on 01924 465489 (Wednesday and Friday 10am-5pm) or by email at [email protected]

The Rams, meanwhile, continue their preparations for the new League One campaign when they tackle Super League opposition in the last of their pre-season matches this Sunday.

Liam Finn’s men are up against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium with their opponents likely to have a number of their big hitters in their line-up after they were rested in their pre-season hit out at Castleford Tigers last weekend. Kick-off is 3pm.

Dewsbury have lost their first two pre-season matches, but have gone up against opponents from the division higher and managed to get plenty out of the games as they look to be ready for the big kick-off to come this month.