Dewsbury Rams pay for slow start as they lose out to Swinton Lions in game with five cards

​Dewsbury Rams paid the price for a slow start as they again failed to add to their one Betfred Championship win this season.

​Paul March’s side returned to FLAIR Stadium looking for two points from a game against a Swinton Lions side fighting to avoid joining them in being relegated to League One next year.

But in a slow start they found themselves behind when Jake Spedding got on the end of Jack Stevens’ grubber kick through to the in-goal area for the opening try.

One soon became two when Jayden Hatton caught Jordy Gibson’s high kick to score and Dan Abram’s second conversion made it 12-0 after 17 minutes.

Ollie Greensmith scored a try for Dewsbury Rams on his return from injury. Picture: Thomas Fynn

It got even worse for the hosts when further pressure followed after another high kick by Gibson was fumbled. A further kick was not dealt with and Abram pounced for another try he improved.

Ronan Dixon did finally get Dewsbury on the scoreboard after a powerful close range finish and they were able to make further inroads after Swinton’s Gavin Rodden was sent-off for a headbutt in a melee.

Dixon was also sin-bined for his part in the incident, but the home side scored again through Keenen Tomlinson following a well judged chip to the corner by Bailey O’Connor.

Their momentum stopped, however, as they went down to 11 men with O’Connor sin-binned for a professional foul and Abram nudged the Lions eight ahead at the break with a penalty goal.

Dixon was yellow carded again early in the second half and Swinton took full advantage as Hatton went over for back to back tries.

The Lions then had another player sent-off when Richard Lepori was deemed guilty of another headbutt.

Now the Rams took advantage with Ollie Greensmith powering over. But despite their extra two men they could not make further inroads and lost 28-16.