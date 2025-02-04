Dewsbury Rams partner up with Bradford Bulls for 2025 season

Dewsbury Rams have confirmed that they have entered into a dual registration partnership with Championship club Bradford Bulls for the 2025 season.

The deal will see Bradford players eligible to play for Paul March’s side in League one if they are made available by Bulls head coach Brian Noble.

It will give the Bulls’ emerging talent the chance to gain valuable first team experience in a competitive environment while the Rams will benefit from enhanced squad depth to support their ambition to gain immediate promotion back to the Championship in 2025.

Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst said: “Bradford Bulls are delighted to enter into a dual registration partnership with our close friends at Dewsbury Rams for the 2025 season.

"We believe that it will be a mutually beneficial agreement that will not only and obviously benefit Dewsbury, but also ourselves, as we look to expose a number of our talented young players to more regular and demanding game time in the physically and mentally tough League One environment, as part of their continuing personal development.

"On behalf of Bradford Bulls, I wish Mark Sawyer, Paul March and everyone else at Dewsbury Rams, the very best of luck in what will hopefully be a successful season for the club.”

Rams, meanwhile, have signed Jack McShane and his brother Craig.

Jack, who plays at hooker, has been handed a season-long contract after impressing in a month’s trial. He was instrumental in Hunslet ARLFC’s NCL title triumph last year as was utility back Craig who has joined him in making the step up to League One.