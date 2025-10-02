Luke Nelmes has joined his former club Dewsbury Rams from Rochdale on a two-year contract. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The 2025 season may have only just finished but plans for 2026 are in full swing at Dewsbury Rams.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has recently confirmed a host of players have committed their future at FLAIR Stadium, whilst it was announced earlier this week that a new forward would be joining the squad for next year.

Luke Nelmes has joined his former club from Rochdale on a two-year contract.

Head coach Paul March told the Rams’ official website:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Nelmes in action for Rochdale. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

“We are delighted that Luke has chosen to join the Rams on a two-year deal. His size, strength, and extensive experience will be a real asset to our front row, and I am confident he will make an immediate contribution.

“I look forward to working closely with him and integrating him into the squad.”

The news follows on from Dan Coates and Liam Copland putting pen to paper on new two-year deals, and stars Caelum Jordan and Jordan Hookem re-signing for the 2026 campaign.

March said: “I’m very pleased that Dan has committed to the Rams for the next two years. He’s a player who continues to improve and develop his game, and he has a strong understanding of the way I want the team to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Towards the back end of last season he really came into his own, and I’m confident he will build on that form moving forward.

“Liam’s been a great addition to our squad and shown his quality straight away. Securing him for another two years is massive for us.

“Caelum has been outstanding for us. We’re delighted he’s staying, and I know the fans will be just as excited to see him in a Rams shirt again next season.

“Jacob is a talented player who works hard, and he’s still improving every week. Having him signed on again for 2026 gives us continuity and a key player to keep building around.”