Dewsbury Rams’ new signing Dec Tomlinson has revealed how head coach Paul March has helped him to start enjoying rugby league again.

Dewsbury Rams new signing Dec Tomlinson back in love with rugby league - with a little bit help from Paul March
Tomlinson has joined the Rams ahead of their 2025 League 1 campaign after spending three years with March at Shaw Cross Sharks.
Before that, however, he had fallen out of love with the game.
The 30-year-old loose forward told the Reporter Series: “I had a couple of years where I didn’t enjoy playing. There wasn’t really a main thing. I couldn’t really explain it.
“But over the last three years I have really started to enjoy it again and that has helped my game out a bit more.
“I had to find it in myself a bit but Marchy helped out as well. He’s been good. I like the way he coaches and the way I like to see rugby played is how he coaches it.
“There’s a lot more skill with how he coaches and that’s how I like to play it. It’s more of a skilful game.
“I’m looking forward to it.”
This week presents the first chance for Tomlinson, who was nominated for the NCL Second Division 2024 Player of the Year award, to meet his new Dewsbury Rams team-mates, as they prepare to launch an attack for the League 1 title to secure promotion straight back to the Championship following their relegation in 2024.
Tomlinson, who works as a stonemason by day said: “It will be the highest level I’ve played at but I’m reaching my prime. It will be a lot tougher, a lot more physical as well but nothing we can’t handle.
“I’ve got a lot of friends who have been Dewsbury fans all their life, so to play for them they will be buzzing with it.
“It will be good to meet everyone. I know a couple of the lads already but it's always good to meet some new lads as well.
“I’m hoping it will be a good season. You want to go into every season to be at the top end of every league, that will be the main goal.”
