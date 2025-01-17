Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dewsbury Rams’ Matt Garside is entering into his final year as a rugby league player - but he is taking on extra responsibilities before he hangs up his boots for good.

That is because the experienced second-rower is also part of Paul March’s coaching team at FLAIR Stadium for the Rams’ 2025 League 1 campaign.

2024 was thought to be the former Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers star’s last season on the field, but he postponed his retirement plans after Dewsbury were relegated from the Championship.

And now he can’t wait to experience a different side to the game he started playing semi-professional 15 years ago at Gateshead Thunder.

Matt Garside in action for Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

He told the Reporter Series:

“I love rugby league and what that brings - the friendships and the camaraderie. I know that I am not going to be playing forever. This year is definitely my last season playing and then, hopefully, I want to stay involved and help out in whatever capacity.

“I am doing my Level 2 and I did a sports coaching degree at university so I’ve been looking forward to getting into that side of things. I am trying to expose myself to as much as I can of that this season and try and help out the Rams.”

He added: “I don’t know if it is split loyalties or split camp but I am just trying to do the best I can for both parties!

“I can be a bit of a link between staff and players so will just try and do that the best I can. I like to think that I am pretty relatable to the lads and I am trying to help out some of the younger boys to give as much support and guidance as I possibly can.

“Hopefully the boys buy into that and understand I am here to support them and help them out along the way.”

Asked if felt emotional about 2025 being his final year as a player, Garside said:

“Looking back, seasons may have come and gone and passed by without thinking too much about it. But now I am trying to be as present as I can be and be around every session and game day.

“I am aware that, as a player, it is going to be my last one but I want to try and enjoy my last ride as much as I can and see what happens next.”

The club has also confirmed that their pre-season friendly with Bradford Bulls, originally scheduled for January 12, will now take place on Sunday, February 2, kick off at 1.30pm.