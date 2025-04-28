Dewsbury Rams lose way after stinging Hornets with early try

Record breaking Paul Sykes puts a kick in for Dewsbury Rams against Rochdale Hornets. Picture: Rob Hare

Dewsbury Rams were unable to kick on after a flying start as they went down 32-18 to Rochdale Hornets at the FLAIR Stadium.

The Rams included 43-year-old Paul Sykes in their line-up as he set a new record of 27 successive seasons as a professional player, but he could not inspire the team to the victory they were looking for to climb into League One’s top two.

They made a fine start, however, with Tom Delaney going over for the opening try on 16 minutes after collecting Sykes’ crossfield kick and Jacob Hookem tagging on the extras.

But Rochdale responded seven minutes later as Morgan Punchard’s kick was latched onto by Dan Nixon for an unconverted try.

Nixon added his second as he raced fully 80 metres to the line after taking advantage of an unfortunate slip by a defender. Punchard converted to make it 10-6.

Hornets stretched the lead by six more points before the break when they had more fortune as a loose pass was dropped backwards and picked up by Lewis Else who darted through for a try goaled by Punchard.

The Rams started the second half better and after some strong pressure they were rewarded with Dec Tomlinson forcing his way over from close range.

With Hookem tagging on the extras they were back to within four. But the deficit was eight soon after as Rochdale quickly responded with a move from a scrum that was finished off by Luke Forber.

The Hornets were in again after a 20-40 gave them good field position from where Jaden Dayes crashed over for a try converted by Punchard.

However, Dewsbury took just less than two minutes to respond as they won the ball back from the restart and Dec Tomlinson sent Jack McShane over for a try goaled by Hookem.

They enjoyed more spells of possession and kept battling, but were unable to make further inroads into Hornets’ eight-point lead as the visitors defended well.

Rochdale had the final word a minute from time with another try as Declan O’Donnell twisted his way over the line. Punchard’s fourth goal completed the scoring.