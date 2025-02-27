Dewsbury Rams travel to London Broncos in the First Round Proper of the 1895 Cup this weekend. Photo by Martin Sykes / Sykes Photography 1978.

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Paul March believes his side are capable of producing an upset when they travel to face Championship outfit London Broncos in the First Round Proper of the 1895 Cup this weekend.

The recently relegated Super League side welcome Dewsbury to New River Stadium in the north of the capital on Saturday, March 1 (kick off 3pm), with March’s men looking to bounce back from their opening day League 1 defeat at home to North Wales Crusaders.

The Rams gave away 18 penalties last weekend on their way to a 20-10 loss, and March is hoping for a better performance in the cup.

He said: “I think we can cause a shock if we go there with the right attitude. After last weekend’s game, this is a game where people need to put their best foot forward to keep their place in the team.

“Last week was a total disappointment having played so well and set our standards really high in pre-season. We let ourselves down and were on the wrong end of a penalty count which took its toll in the end.

“Hopefully we can learn from it because 18 penalties gives us too much work to do defensively and it takes a lot of petrol out of the tank.

“At 10-4 down at half-time I thought we were in a good position, but we gave away 12 penalties in that second half and you can’t compete.”

He added: “If we’d have played one of the community clubs and given 18 penalties away we’d have been on the wrong end of the scoreline.

“This week is not a free hit, we want to go there and compete and do all the little things right. We need to make sure our discipline is better, that’s with and without the ball.

“London are going to improve week on week going forwards, they’ve brought some loan players in and some new signings. They surprised me by beating Fev.”

March also confirmed that Jack Briggs won’t be available having failed a HIA last weekend but he is hopeful that Jackson Walker, Toby Everett, AJ Boardman and possibly Matt Garside (elbow) may come back into contention.