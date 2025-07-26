Eliot Peposhi, pictured in action for Bradford Bulls, helped Dewsbury Rams to victory over Swinton Lions last weekend. Paul March is hoping the forward, along with Bulls team-mate Tyran Ott, can feature for the Rams again before the end of the season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The race for a top-four finish in League 1 is hotting up - and Dewsbury Rams are looking to be “right back in the mix.”

That is the view of head coach Paul March who oversaw his side return to winning ways after two consecutive defeats against fellow promotion hopefuls Swinton Lions on Sunday.

The Rams were “energised” in the 26-6 victory by the additions of two Bradford Bulls players, Tyran Ott and Eliot Peposhi, to the squad, with March welcoming the duo back for more game time over the course of the remainder of the season.

The head coach said: “It was pleasing. The attitude from minute one to minute 80 was outstanding. The Bradford boys who came in certainly lifted us and energised everybody.

“All week we spoke about going after their middles, working them and getting joy from that. When we beat them over there that’s what we did and the lads stood up again.”

He added: “It was a blessing having Tyran really because Jack McShane didn’t pass a fitness test. And Eliot played some big minutes from the bench. He energised our middles.

“I was pleased with both of them. I spoke to them after the game and said if they’re not getting picked at Bradford then I am more than happy they come and play for us.

“That’s the first time we have had some players out of Bradford’s first 25 players. So when they come in it’s what kind of attitude they come in with. Yes, they need game time to make sure they can get back into the Bradford side but the challenge is are they going to put up a fight for you.

“Those two lads certainly did. They are two good blokes and they fitted in really well. If they do end up playing first team for Bradford it’s worked for them having game time for us. If they don’t play in the first team hopefully we can get them again.”

The result sees the Rams two points outside of the play-off places with just four games to play against bottom side Newcastle (away), second-placed Workington (home), fourth-placed Midlands Hurricanes (home), and sixth-placed Rochdale (away).

They have a weekend off this week before travelling to the north-east on Sunday, August 3.

March said: “These last four games are massive for us. “Hopefully the result has kick-started us now for these games. Every game we play now is a play-off game.

“The lads will have a week off now and we’ll come back energised, ready to work on a week on Tuesday.

“Hopefully we can get two points at Newcastle and if anybody then drops points we are right back in the mix.

“Whoever finishes in the four we have got a big say - for our own outcome as well as other teams’ outcomes.”