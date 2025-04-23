Dewsbury Rams look to extend impressive Rochdale record after ten-try win
The Rams go into the contest on a high after thrashing basement Newcastle Thunder 56-6 on Good Friday thanks to a ten-try showing.
And although Rochdale secured victory themselves - 8-7 at home to Swinton Lions - the Hornets may not be relishing the trip to West Yorkshire with Dewsbury somewhat of a bogey team.
The Rams have won 13 of the past 15 matches between the pair in all competitions, in a record stretching back as far as 2009.
The sides last met in 2023 as Dewsbury recorded the league double over the Hornets on their way to splendidly securing the third tier title under the guidance of Liam Finn.
They also met in the Challenge Cup just before their paths crossed in the league in 2023, with the Rams winning 38-18.
Over the past five meetings, in which Dewsbury hold a 100 per cent record, the aggregate score reads 230 v 44.
The Rams’ heavy victory over Newcastle ensured they emphatically returned to winning ways following their own thrashing at the hands of current table-toppers Midlands Hurricanes.
A Morgan Punchard penalty was the difference between the Hornets and the Lions as they also returned to winning ways after suffering consecutive defeats against Cumbrian duo Whitehaven and Workington Town.
Also on Sunday, Workington host Swinton while Newcastle welcome Goole to the north east. Unbeaten North Wales Crusaders entertain Whitehaven on Saturday evening.
