Dewsbury travel to Cougar Park on Sunday for the first of three crucial games in July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Paul March returns to one of his former clubs this weekend as Dewsbury Rams travel to Keighley Cougars for the first of three crucial league games in July.

The Rams are just outside the all-important League 1 Super 8s places in fifth, although victory at Cougar Park on Sunday, July 6 (kick off 3pm) could lift them into the top four should other results go their way.

The Round 12 fixture marks the first of a trio of important outings for March’s men this month, with a trip to current table-toppers North Wales Crusaders up next before fellow promotion-hopefuls Swinton Lions are welcomed to FLAIR Stadium.

This weekend’s game on the other side of West Yorkshire holds significance for the Dewsbury head coach having spent time at Keighley as player-coach.

In the pair's previous meeting in 2025, the Rams won 26-12.

And although the Cougars are languishing towards the bottom of the League 1 table with only two wins to their name, those two victories have come in their previous three games.

March had told the Reporter Series last week: “They are looking for wins to get away from second bottom of the league.

“We need to be on our game. We have already put one over on them at home so that will stick in the back of their heads. They will be wanting revenge but as long as we play to our standards I am sure we will go there and win.

“I hate losing and I hate going back to my former clubs and losing so we will be prepping like we normally do. Hopefully it will be a decent day for us.”