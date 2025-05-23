Dewsbury Rams are heading into their third consecutive weekend without a competitive fixture.

Dewsbury Rams keeping ‘mentally and physically sharp’ as another blank weekend approaches
Paul March’s men have not taken to the League 1 field since a thrilling 24-24 draw at Whitehaven on May 4 and do not return to action until a week on Sunday (June 1) when they travel up to Cumbria again to face Workington Town.
However, March has revealed his players are looking in good shape.
He said: “We have got some conditioning into them. It is like a mini pre-season for these four weeks. They will get ball-in-hand this week leading up to a closed session with Bradford Bulls and then Harvey Roberts, AJ Boardman and Luke Burns will play for the Bulls’ reserves against Castleford which is much-needed game time for all of them, especially Harvey who is just coming back from a dislocated finger.
“It is about managing what we do in training. Last week it was all fitness, this week is a lot more ball-in-hand with fitness.
“It’s very important we keep them sharp mentally and physically in this break and make sure we don’t go stale in what we do.
“We have been working hard and they get rewards for that as they have had some time off as well.”
On the current fixture schedule, March added:
“We have four weeks off, then play Workington, then have another week off because of the Challenge Cup final.
“It’s a tough hit and miss fixture schedule but one which we have known about and planned for, so hopefully we will be in good shape going into that Workington game.
“We are hoping to have Joe Summers (snapped tendon in finger) will be back after the Challenge Cup final, but we have Jamie Gill on dual reg and Tom Delaney on a season-long loan from Wakefield so we are in a good position.
“We are getting about 22 players on the training field so we are quite healthy.”
