Saturday's game is a testimonial for Dewsbury Rams' Michael Knowles. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rams play host to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday (1pm) in a testimonial for Dewsbury forward Michael Knowles and Bulldogs visit Widnes Vikings the following afternoon (3pm) for Danny Craven’s benefit match.

It will be Rams’ first hit-out after the Boxing Day derby at Batley was called off because of Covid cases in both camps and coach Lee Greenwood admitted: “We have seen plenty of training now and we want to see them play."

He said: “Some of the new boys, we haven’t seen them play yet - and we have a game [in the Championship] on January 30, so we want a game.

“Individuals want to do enough to get into the team for the Bradford game and for me, it’s about seeing some signs we’re not far off.”

Batley began their pre-season campaign with a 28-22 win at Bradford last Sunday.

Boss Craig Lingard said: “We’ve retained the majority of our squad from last year so our standards should be exactly the same.

“For 80 per cent of the game last week, those standards were there.