Dewsbury Rams host Goole Vikings on Friday evening. Photo by Ben Challis.

Dewsbury Rams are hoping to turn their one-off Super League stadium into a “fortress” as they look to cement their place in League 1’s top four.

FLAIR Stadium is set to host top flight rugby this coming Saturday (June 14) when Huddersfield Giants play current champions Wigan Warriors due to the unavailability of the John Smith’s Stadium.

But before that, the fourth-placed Rams welcome Goole Vikings on Friday evening (June 13, kick off 7pm) where - thanks to a 20-12 win at fellow top-four contenders Workington Town before the break for the Challenge Cup final - they will be hoping to record back-to-back victories for the first time since the end of March.

And head coach Paul March believes his side need to “concentrate on ourselves” so they are able to deliver a win in front of their home fans for the first time since April 18.

Keenen Tomlinson goes in for Dewsbury's third and final try in their previous game at Workington Town. Photo by Ben Challis.

“It’s about what we do, it’s not about what they do,” he said. “I thought we had a good win up at Workington where we set some standards. If we set those standards on Friday night then I think we will go really well.

“We know what they’re like. They came on strong when we played them away earlier in the season in the last 15 minutes. But we need to concentrate on ourselves.

“We know they have got some quality players, Brett Ferres being one of them. We will see how we deal with him.

“It is going to be a tough game but as long as we concentrate on ourselves then we will be fine.”

He added: “In our last home game against Rochdale we let ourselves down in front of our own supporters. After dropping points there we spoke as a group about getting points back.

“That’s what we did up at Workington. Now we need to make sure we impress everybody who’s going to come and watch.

“We have now got more games at home than we’ve got away so we need to make it a bit of a fortress from now until the end of the season and push towards the top four.”

March confirmed that everyone in the squad is fit, while he is hoping that new loan signing from Oldham, McKenzie Yei, will be making his debut for the club.