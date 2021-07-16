The former Siddal amateur, who signed for Dewsbury in 2019, will join Rovers next season on a two-year deal.

Rivers coach Tony Smith said: “We’ve been really impressed with the form he’s in.

"He’s really stood up to a lot of rigours of the Championship and stood out.

Rams' Tom Garratt has signed for Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He’s a big strong, ambitious young man with some maturity and is probably in his prime for a prop."

Smith added: “Tom feels he’s ready for the full-time environment and wants to throw everything into becoming a full-time player and fulfilling his ambitions.

“He’s the right mould of what we’re looking for, to give us more depth and more go forward.

“I can’t see any reason why he won’t be a success at Super League level.

"We’ve identified that in his ability but also in his ambition and his drive.

“I’m really excited about the addition and what Tom’s going to bring to us.”