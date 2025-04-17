Dewsbury Rams assistant-player coach Matt Garside, second left, says the club is "looking forward" to Good Friday's clash with Newcastle Thunder. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Dewsbury Rams welcome League 1 basement side Newcastle Thunder to FLAIR Stadium on Good Friday, April 18 (kick off 3pm).

The Rams will be hoping to return to winning ways following their disappointing 46-12 defeat at Midlands Hurricanes at the start of the month.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are bottom of the table and pointless after four losses from their opening four fixtures.

They have also conceded 200 points.

And Dewsbury assistant-player coach Matt Garside believes the side are in a better shape after their latest defeat.

He said: “We were pretty disappointed with the whole day at Midlands away. We weren't at our best and we didn’t deliver.

“I said to the boys after the game that it isn’t going to define our season. Hopefully we are now going to be better for that. We have had a good couple of sessions post that game and we are now looking forward to Good Friday.”

On the prospect of facing Newcastle, Garside said:

“It’s a completely different Newcastle side to one which we have faced previously. They have had to completely rebuild as a club and as a team and they are obviously doing it tough at the minute.

“They are coached by Chris Thorman so they are always going to be drilled well and coached well and they will have a bit of enthusiasm.

“But we just need to focus on us. We have got a long game. We know where we need to be by the end of the season so we need to tick off games like this and be better for it.

“I know Newcastle will bring a few fans. They have some supporters that follow them up and down the country and are always loud and proud. Hopefully the Rams supporters can get down and support us and enjoy the day.”

Garside is back in the team after suffering an elbow injury which postponed his start to 2025.

“My first game was the win against Keighley and I was fairly sore after that,” he revealed. “It took me a while to get back into training but it was nice to have last weekend off.

“I am feeling prepped and ready to get a couple of more games under my belt.”