Dewsbury Rams fixtures 2022

Dewsbury Rams have been handed home advantage against former tenants Bradford Bulls in round one of the new Betfred Championship season.

By Peter Smith
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 3:00 pm
Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rams finished 10th this year and will be looking to force their way into the top-six during the 2022 campaign, which begins on the final Sunday in January.

Here's their full list of Championship fixtures.

January

Dale Ferguson, pictured making a tackle for Featherstone in last season's million pound game, will be a Rams player in 2022. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Sun 30: Bradford H 3pm

February

Sun 6: York A 3pm,

Sun 13: Sheffield H 3pm

Mon 21: Widnes H 7.45pm

March

Sun 6: Whitehaven A 3pm

Sun 20: Newcastle H 3pm

April

Fri 1: Leigh A 8pm

Fri 15: Batley A 3pm

Sun 24: Workington H 3pm

May

Sun 1: London A 3pm

Sun 15: Featherstone H 3pm

Sun 22: Barrow H 3pm

June

Thur 2: Halifax A 3pm

Sun 5: Whitehaven H 3pm

Sun 12: London H 3pm

Sun 26: Bradford A 3pm

July

Sun 3: Halifax H 3pm

Sun 10: Widnes A 3pm

Sun 17: Leigh H 3pm

Sun 24: Newcastle A 5pm

Sun 31: TBC (Summer Bash)

August

Sun 7: York H 3pm

Sun 14: Featherstone A 3pm

Sun 21: Workington A 2pm

Sun 28: Batley H 3pm

September

Sun 4: Barrow A 3pm

Fri 9: Sheffield A 7.45pm

