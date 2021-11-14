Dewsbury Rams fixtures 2022
Dewsbury Rams have been handed home advantage against former tenants Bradford Bulls in round one of the new Betfred Championship season.
Rams finished 10th this year and will be looking to force their way into the top-six during the 2022 campaign, which begins on the final Sunday in January.
Here's their full list of Championship fixtures.
January
Sun 30: Bradford H 3pm
February
Sun 6: York A 3pm,
Sun 13: Sheffield H 3pm
Mon 21: Widnes H 7.45pm
March
Sun 6: Whitehaven A 3pm
Sun 20: Newcastle H 3pm
April
Fri 1: Leigh A 8pm
Fri 15: Batley A 3pm
Sun 24: Workington H 3pm
May
Sun 1: London A 3pm
Sun 15: Featherstone H 3pm
Sun 22: Barrow H 3pm
June
Thur 2: Halifax A 3pm
Sun 5: Whitehaven H 3pm
Sun 12: London H 3pm
Sun 26: Bradford A 3pm
July
Sun 3: Halifax H 3pm
Sun 10: Widnes A 3pm
Sun 17: Leigh H 3pm
Sun 24: Newcastle A 5pm
Sun 31: TBC (Summer Bash)
August
Sun 7: York H 3pm
Sun 14: Featherstone A 3pm
Sun 21: Workington A 2pm
Sun 28: Batley H 3pm
September
Sun 4: Barrow A 3pm
Fri 9: Sheffield A 7.45pm