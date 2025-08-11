Dewsbury Rams' fightback falls short in loss to title contenders Workington

Tom Delaney scored two tries in Dewsbury Rams' defeat to Workington Town. Picture: Rob Hare

Despite a big second half fightback Dewsbury Rams were unable to complete a double over League One title challengers Workington Town at the FLAIR Stadium.

Paul March’s men ultimately left too much to do as they trailed 22-4 to opponents they had defeated in 20-12 Cumbria in June and their top four hopes are now hanging by a thread.

They were trailing from the seventh minute as Andy Djeukessi squeezed over in the corner for the opening try.

Defences were then on top for a spell and the Rams came closest to scoring when Liam Copland was ruled to have knocked on in going for the line after Jacob Hookem’s offload in a tackle.

Town did get over the line just before the half-hour mark as Callum Farrer’s offload allowed full-back Zarrin Galea to go on a run, beating three defenders as he raced 50 metres to score.

Three minutes later Galea struck again after backing up Jake Carter and with the latter adding his second conversion it was 16-0.

Dewsbury hit back to score their first try through full-back Craig McShane, but the visitors made it 22-4 at the break with their fourth try, Carter following up Jamie Doran’s kick to touch down then adding the goal.

The gap could have been closer as the Rams bombed a chance right at the end of the half with Keenen Tomlinson knocking on with the line looking open.

Town carried on their good attacking work into the early stages of the second half with Galea completing his hat-trick after getting on the end of Jamie Doran’s kick.

Carter’s fourth conversion made it 28-4 and it was seemingly all over. No-one told the Rams, however, as they launched a big comeback that had the visitors a little nervous.

First, Hookem went over wide out and Paul Sykes goaled.

Carter nudged Workington back to 20 points ahead with a penalty before the hosts struck again with Tom Delaney taking Caelum Jordan’s offload to charge over for a try converted by Sykes.

Dewsbury then kept the ball alive well and winger Delaney finished off the move for his second try.

More pressure followed and Copland briefly thought he had scored only to have his effort disallowed for a forward pass.

However, the visitors clung on and made sure of their victory with a late try by Levi Atiga after McShane had dropped Carter high kick. Carter’s sixth goal made the final score 36-20.