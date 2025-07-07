Dewsbury Rams' fightback falls short in defeat to improving Cougars

Jacob Hookem scored a try and kicked two goals in Dewsbury Rams' narrow defeat to Keighley Cougars. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Dewsbury Rams left themselves too much to do after a disappointing first half as they lost 22-16 at Keighley Cougars in their latest League One game.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul March’s men were trailing 20-4 at half-time and fought back well, but ran out of time in their comeback bid to lose out to an improving second from bottom Cougars side.

March had warned in the build-up that his team would be up against a team on the up after a difficult start to the season and his words were to prove correct as Keighley made it three wins from their last four games after losing their first eight league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keighley quickly showed their intentions as they opened up an early 12-point lead.

First George Flanagan burrowed over from acting-half then Leo Aliyu’s break set up good field position again from which Jack Teanby powered over. Matty Beharrell converted both tries to leave the Rams with a big job on their hands.

They came into the game, however, and after forcing some pressure of their own they cut the deficit with Craig McShane shrugging off two would-be tacklers to get the ball down over the line for a try.

Jacob Hookem’s conversion attempt unluckily hit the post to leave the visitors eight points behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That became a bigger gap when Keighley struck again as Andy Gabriel leaped high to collect Beharrell’s towering kick and touched down for a try converted by Beharrell.

The hosts nudged two points further in front just before half-time through a Beharrell penalty goal awarded for a ball steal.

After a big interval talk the Rams came out fighting for the second half and gave themselves a chance with an early try

Half-back Hookem provided the finish after some good handling kept the ball alive and added the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their bid to make further inroads were hit when reduced to 12 men for 10 minutes after Dan Coates was sin-binned as a result of too many offences by the visitors.

But the Cougars were able to make anything of their extra man with the visitors’ defence much improved from the opening half.

It was Dewsbury who scored next when Gabriel fumbled an attacking high kick and Caelum Jordan collected the ball before racing many metres downfield for an exciting try that stunned the home supporters.

With Hookem adding a superb touchline conversion it was 20-16 with 17 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rams had the momentum now and pushed for what could have been a winning score. But they were repelled by the Keighley defence with errors in attacking areas not helping.

The Cougars saw out the closing stages to stay in front and added to the lead in the dying seconds with Beharrell kicking his second penalty.

Once again discipline had let Dewsbury down at vital times in the match, but it was their slow start that ultimately proved their undoing in a game they will have targeted for two points in their play-offs bid.