Dewsbury Rams explain how they ended up with Grade C licence in IMG ratings

​Dewsbury Rams have informed supporters of why the club was granted a Grade C licence in Rugby League’s new grading system.

As part of Rugby League’s long-term strategic partnership with IMG the ratings, based on a number of factors, not just results on the pitch, are now being used to determine membership of the Betfred Super League in 2025.

In the figures published last week nine clubs were given Grade A status to be guaranteed their Super League place and the best three Grade B licence clubs will make up the remainder of a 12-team top tier.

The Rams, who will play in League One next year following relegation from the Championship, did not manage to secure a B licence and were down in 26th place in the list of professional clubs taking part in the new process.

Dewsbury Rams have been given a Grade C licence in the new IMG system. Picture: Thomas Fynn

They have now broken down how IMG came up with their 7.13 score to be given a Grade C rating.

It is a slight increase on the club’s indicative grading from last year and included a fandom score of 2.50 out of 5, which is a 0.05 increase from the indicative grading.

The improvement was due to a rise in the number of social media followers across all platforms and as a result of this, an increase in the level of engagements with the club’s social media content and website visits.

Performance was 1.14 out of 5, a 0.22 decrease from the indicative grading, brought about by disappointing results on the pitch in the Championship and the loss of a League One winners bonus in 2023.

Finance scored 1.0 out of 4.5, a 0.2 increase from last year.

The stadium scored 0.99 out of 3 with no change from the indicative grading.

Community scored 1.5 out of 2.5 and was unchanged.

The Rams stated: “As a club, we are aware that supporters will have questions about this year’s grading and our plans for the future, so we will be holding a fans forum in late November to discuss this and much more.”