Michael Knowles deserves a bumper turnout for his testimonial, Rams coach Lee Greenwood says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The 34-year-old began his career at Castleford Tigers, making one substitute appearance in 2006 and has been a stalwart of the lower divisions during spells at clubs including Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone Rovers.

He joined Rams in 2017 and Greenwood is urging fans to turn out to show their support.

“He is our elder statesman now; with Finny [Liam Finn] going and Sykesy [Paul Sykes] taking up more of a coaching role, we are going to rely on Michael a lot more this year,” Greenwood said.

Michael Knowles. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He has been around a long time and been good everywhere he has been, his other clubs would all be happy with his contribution and we are no different.

“Though he wasn’t a top-end Super League player with a load of international caps, he has been a good servant at this level and done well so it’d be nice to see a good turnout for him.”

After Saturday, Rams complete their pre-season at home to Hull KR six days later and Greenwood added: “We are under no illusions about how hard these games are going to be.

“There’s certainly no pressure on results, it’s just about going out and giving a good account of ourselves.”