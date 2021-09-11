Rams’ place in the Betfred Championship for next year was confirmed when relegation rivals Oldham lost at Widnes Vikings last weekend.

Greenwood’s men celebrated by picking up a 24-20 away win against Sheffield Eagles which will send them into Sunday’s derby at Batley Bulldogs in high spirits.

“It has been a bit of a horror show, with injuries and the Covid situation,” Greenwood said of what his side have been through.

Lee Greenwood. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We’ve had people dropping out every single week, it has been a frustrating and painful period and it’s no surprise results have been all over the place.

“There’s been no lack of effort from players and staff, the league table doesn’t always reflect that, but it was good to get a reward for it last week.”

The Rams boss admitted seeing Bulldogs going well at the top of the table has made the year even tougher for his side.

But he insisted: “Congratulations to them, we are hoping to spoil their party and try and finish on a high if we can.

“There’s two weeks to go, we’ll approach it the same as every game for the last few months, see who we’ve got available and give it our best shot.”