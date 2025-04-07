Dewsbury Rams blown away by Midlands Hurricanes' table toppers

Jack Briggs scored Dewsbury Rams' first try against Midlands Hurricanes.

After three straight victories it was back to earth with a bump for ​Dewsbury Rams as they were well beaten by early season League One pacesetters Midlands Hurricanes.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Paul March’s men came home empty handed and with plenty to think about after suffering a 46-12 defeat.

They were quickly behind after giving a penalty away on the opening set and being punished with Matty Chrimes diving over wide out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rams responded and enjoyed a strong spell of possession. From a scrum they put their first points on the board with Jack Briggs diving over.

Jacob Hookem’s conversion gave Dewsbury a 6-4 lead, but that was about as good as it got for them.

Midlands went back in front on the half-hour when good handling led to Chrimes going over wide out for his second try.

They then made it back to back tries with Chrimes supplying a pass for Sully Medforth to go over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Sweeting added the conversion and was on target again just before half-time, making it 20-6 after Ross Oakes raced in from about 50 metres.

From being right in the game suddenly the Rams had an uphill task and it got worse in the second half when Sweeting kicked a penalty then converted Tom Wilkinson’s try.

Sweeting kicked a second penalty before Medforth grabbed his second try.

Harvey Roberts was sin-binned for a high tackle and more converted home tries followed from Aaron Willis and Todd Horner.

Dewsbury’s only reply was a late consolation as Keenen Tomlinson intercepted to race over and Hookem converted.