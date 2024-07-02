Dewsbury Rams aiming to right some wrongs against Doncaster says head coach Paul March
Although the Rams suffered their 11th successive defeat in losing 38-12 to the high flying Bulls there were good spells in the game that showed that at times the Dewsbury side can live with some of the best in the division.
And March was encouraged ahead of the Rams’ next game, which comes this Sunday at home to Doncaster at the FLAIR Stadium (kick-off 3pm).
“I think there’s a lot more positives to come from that game than there is negatives,” he said after the Bulls match.
"I thought our contact areas, especially in the first half were really good, but obviously when you’re tackling the big boys for 80 minutes it takes its toll and I think they won the energy battle in the end.
“I don’t think it’s down to fitness. We go error, error or penalty, penalty, lads aren’t resetting quick enough and they take their chances.
"I think that has a massive effect on how we went about the game in the second half.
"I can see during the week when they are training well they are a fit side.
"But there’s little areas where we need to be smarter and I’m sure we’re learning from them.
"It’s a tough old year, we’re playing against some quality sides. It would be nice for us get a few players, but we’re rock bottom and it’s hard to attract people.”
On the prospect of playing a Doncaster side with who they were promoted last year, but now stand nine points behind in the higher division, March added: “We need to be positive like we were in the first half (against Bradford).
"I think we’ve got a lot to prove against Doncaster. We went over there earlier in the season and we were very disappointed in how we played and approached that game. So hopefully we’ll put some wrongs right.
"Cal Turner and Kieran Rush are both suspended so it’s going to give an opportunity for someone else to come in and hopefully they’ll that take that opportunity and we’ll move forward.”
