Dewsbury Rams 4-40 Bradford Bulls: West Yorkshire derby defeat sees Rams' 1895 Cup campaign end at group stage

After losing to Keighley Cougars the previous weekend, the Rams were looking to bounce back but the Bulls emerged convincing winners on Sunday afternoon (February 4).

The Odsal side went ahead early on after a slick move put Kieran Gill through to score.

Just after the ten minute mark, Ronan Dixon was sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle and Bradford capitalised on the extra man advantage with two tries, first from Joe Arundel and then Ebon Scurr crashed over from short range after back-to-back penalties.

Jayden Myers added to the Bulls’ tally shortly after Dixon had returned.

Perry Whiteley scored his first try of the season after an offload by Brad Graham to get the Rams on the board.

The Bulls added two more tries before half time from Jorge Taufua and Mitch Souter.

After the break, Taufua scored his second try and former Dewsbury player Aidan McGowan went over straight from a scrum after the Rams knocked on close to their own line.

Speaking to the Rams’ website after the match, head coach Dale Ferguson said: “It’s very frustrating that we gave away a twenty-point head start before we started doing the things that we wanted to do.”

Back to back defeats have ended the Rams' 1895 Cup campaign at the group stage, but another road to Wembley begins this weekend when they face York Knights in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday, February 11.

1 . Match action Dewsbury Rams lost 40-4 to Bradford Bulls in their 1895 Cup group stage clash at the FLAIR Stadium Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales

2 . Match action Dewsbury Rams lost 40-4 to Bradford Bulls in their 1895 Cup group stage clash at the FLAIR Stadium Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales

3 . Match action Dewsbury Rams lost 40-4 to Bradford Bulls in their 1895 Cup group stage clash at the FLAIR Stadium Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales