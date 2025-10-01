Dewsbury Moor's Grand Final winning side prepares for Australian test

Grand Final winning Dewsbury Moor Girls U16s are set to take on Australian opposition at Batley Bulldogs' ground.

Young Dewsbury Moor girls rugby league players are gearing themselves up for the ultimate test of their abilities with a game against a touring Australian side.

​Dewsbury Moor U16s are honoured to have been chosen as suitable opposition for the Wanderers Australia side with a game to take place next Wednesday (October 8).

It is being staged at Batley Bulldogs’ Fox’s Biscuits Stadium with kick-off at 6.45pm and all support welcome.

Tickets for adults are £2 with all under 16s free.

It will be an amazing experience for the Dewsbury girls against Australian opposition who are also taking on Warrington Girls RLFC, Leigh Miners Rangers and Halton Farnworth Hornets while they are over in England.

The Moor youngsters have been chosen after their exploits in a fantastic 2025 campaign that has seen them crowned Grand Final victors and Premier Division League Leaders’ Shield winners.

In the final, played at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium earlier this month, they defeated Whinmoor Warriors U16s 12-8 to clinch the title for the third year in succession.

The league campaign had been equally successful with Moor winning all but one of their 16 matches in 2025 to finish five points clear of their nearest challengers, Whinmoor.

Lock Lane finished in third with Chester-le-Street in fourth and the latter provided the opposition for the Dewsbury team in the play-offs semi-final – with Moor running out convincing 48-6 winners.