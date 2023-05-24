News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury Moor Maroons continue winning run to warm up well for Celtic derby

Dewsbury Moor Maroons made it eight wins from nine and went joint top of the NCL Division Two with a 28-4 success against Myton Warriors.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 24th May 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read

Myton’s cause was not helped by the first-half sin-binnings of Jimmy Jenkinson and Eduards Vingradovs, although the Maroons had Jake Butterfield yellow carded and, later, Jack Clarkson sin-binned for a high tackle.

Moor led 12-0 at the break, through tries by Butterfield and Paul Mennell, and eased home in the final quarter, courtesy of touchdowns for Joe Berry, Aaron James and Luke Adamson, with Aiden Ineson (three) and Louie Walker kicking goals.

The Maroons are set for one of their biggest games of the season this Saturday when they host local rivals Dewsbury Celtic.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons made it eight wins from nine.
