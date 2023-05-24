Dewsbury Moor Maroons continue winning run to warm up well for Celtic derby

Myton’s cause was not helped by the first-half sin-binnings of Jimmy Jenkinson and Eduards Vingradovs, although the Maroons had Jake Butterfield yellow carded and, later, Jack Clarkson sin-binned for a high tackle.

Moor led 12-0 at the break, through tries by Butterfield and Paul Mennell, and eased home in the final quarter, courtesy of touchdowns for Joe Berry, Aaron James and Luke Adamson, with Aiden Ineson (three) and Louie Walker kicking goals.

The Maroons are set for one of their biggest games of the season this Saturday when they host local rivals Dewsbury Celtic.