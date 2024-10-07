Dewsbury Moor Maroons celebrate promotion after thrilling play-off final triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Dewsbury Moor Maroons will play in the National Conference League’s top flight for the first time ever next season after securing promotion in a thrilling play-off final against Ince Rose Bridge at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.

​A try six minutes from time by Greg Colbridge, who converted his own score, ensured that the Maroons will join Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers in the Premier Division next season.

Colbridge’s touchdown – through a 20-metre arcing run direct from the base of a scrum – put paid to a levelling rally from 10 points adrift by a Wigan outfit that, at that stage, had perhaps looked the more likely to prevail.

That had not been the case in the opening period quarter. The Dewsbury side, with Ryan Crossley calling the shots at hooker, established a real grip on the contest with two quickfire tries registered up the Featherstone slope.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons half-back Louie Walker takes the attack to Ince Rose Bridge defenders. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The first, on 12 minutes, went to Luke Adamson, who swept in after Louis Walker, Harry Hartley and George Woodcock had combined.

Colbridge added the extras from wide out but, his kicking boots temporarily deserting him – notably with a `flapper’ of a touch-finder – was unable to improve when, from the restart, Walker sent Joseph Berry over on the opposite flank.

That left the Maroons 10 points clear, but the side seemed to lose its direction when Crossley went off with a leg injury at the opening period’s midway point.

The nearest Ince got to opening their account in the first half was when Kyle Malone was dragged over the dead-ball line by a posse of Moor defenders after Brodie Butler and TJ Boyd had both gone close.

James Samme in the thick of the action for Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture Scott Merrylees

Meanwhile Walker, in turn, had a `score’ vetoed for a previous knock-on in an attack also involving Jake Butterfield.

Bridge, gradually growing into the game after their uncertain start, finally got on the scoreboard on 55 minutes when Gareth Jones crossed in the corner.

Tommy Porter was unable to convert and two successive penalties – with the otherwise outstanding Maroons prop James Samme perhaps being fortunate to avoid a yellow card as referee Josh Pemberton’s patience was increasingly tested – paved the way for Kieron Eccleston to hoist a telling kick that Dewsbury were unable to smother, Jack Heaton snaffling an opportunist score.

Porter was on target on this occasion, setting the scene for a pulsating finale. But the Moor, with Crossley back on the field, regained their composure after having seen their 10-point lead ebb away.

Bradley Adams and Joseph combine to tackle Ince Rose Bridge.

After Samme had been held up, Colbridge emphatically made the most of his late opportunity and the Maroons closed on top with a break by the rampaging Samme, the supporting Woodcock being hauled down by desperate defence.

Man of the match was Colbridge, who in addition to scoring the winning try landed two goals and was highly effective in general play.

Maroons: George Woodcock; Jack Clarkson, Luke Adamson, Joseph Berry, Jake Butterfield; Louie Walker, Harry Hartley; James Samme, Ryan Crossley, Aaron James, Greg Colbridge, Kieren Hepworth, Bradley Foster. Subs (all used): Bradley Barnes, Mitchell Gray, Josh O’Sullivan, Bradley Adams.