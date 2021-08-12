Dewsbury Moor Ladies triumph in Women's RFL League Cup final
Dewsbury Moor Ladies Open Age team were celebrating on Sunday after a superb triumph in the final of the Women’s RFL League Cup.
Up against a strong Wigan St Patrick’s team in a game played at Halton Farnworth Hornets’ ground, in Widnes, the Dewsbury team ran out 24-8 winners.
Moor led 12-0 at half-time and added 12 more points after the break, scoring five tries in total in an excellent display that was a good advert for women’s rugby league.
Try scorers were Ebony Briggs, Gabrielle Akaidere, Millie Padgett, Reanne Harrison and Courtney Marsh while Marsh was successful with a penalty goal and Caitlin Johnson kicked a conversion.
The Outstanding Lacie Bruines (pictured left) was named the RFL player of the match.
The winning Dewsbury Moor squad was: Faith McKay, Ebony Briggs, Reanne Harrison, Gabrielle Akaidere, Millie Padgett, Nancy Hirst, Courtney Gooch, Bethanie Seisay-Reynolds, Lacie Bruines, Alice Iwanejko, Olivia Richards, Mary Marsden, Courtney Marsh, Millie Dearn, Vicky Brook, Niamh McNally, Maddison Rainey, Caitlin Johnson, Kya Wilkinson, Caroline Johnson.