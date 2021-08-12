Dewsbury Moor Ladies triumph in Women's RFL League Cup final

Dewsbury Moor Ladies Open Age team were celebrating on Sunday after a superb triumph in the final of the Women’s RFL League Cup.

By Tony Harber
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 8:00 am
Dewsbury Moor Ladies celebrate winning the Women's RFL League Cup final.

Up against a strong Wigan St Patrick’s team in a game played at Halton Farnworth Hornets’ ground, in Widnes, the Dewsbury team ran out 24-8 winners.

Moor led 12-0 at half-time and added 12 more points after the break, scoring five tries in total in an excellent display that was a good advert for women’s rugby league.

Try scorers were Ebony Briggs, Gabrielle Akaidere, Millie Padgett, Reanne Harrison and Courtney Marsh while Marsh was successful with a penalty goal and Caitlin Johnson kicked a conversion.

Lacie Bruines, winner of the player of the match for Dewsbury Moor Ladies in the Women's RFL League Cup final.

The Outstanding Lacie Bruines (pictured left) was named the RFL player of the match.

The winning Dewsbury Moor squad was: Faith McKay, Ebony Briggs, Reanne Harrison, Gabrielle Akaidere, Millie Padgett, Nancy Hirst, Courtney Gooch, Bethanie Seisay-Reynolds, Lacie Bruines, Alice Iwanejko, Olivia Richards, Mary Marsden, Courtney Marsh, Millie Dearn, Vicky Brook, Niamh McNally, Maddison Rainey, Caitlin Johnson, Kya Wilkinson, Caroline Johnson.

RFL