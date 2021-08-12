Dewsbury Moor Ladies triumph in Women's RFL League Cup final

Dewsbury Moor Ladies celebrate winning the Women's RFL League Cup final.

Up against a strong Wigan St Patrick’s team in a game played at Halton Farnworth Hornets’ ground, in Widnes, the Dewsbury team ran out 24-8 winners.

Moor led 12-0 at half-time and added 12 more points after the break, scoring five tries in total in an excellent display that was a good advert for women’s rugby league.

Try scorers were Ebony Briggs, Gabrielle Akaidere, Millie Padgett, Reanne Harrison and Courtney Marsh while Marsh was successful with a penalty goal and Caitlin Johnson kicked a conversion.

Lacie Bruines, winner of the player of the match for Dewsbury Moor Ladies in the Women's RFL League Cup final.

The Outstanding Lacie Bruines (pictured left) was named the RFL player of the match.