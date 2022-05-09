Dewsbury Heroes set to be celebrated after National Lottery funding confirmed for Rugby League project

Dewsbury Heroes, developed in conjunction with Dewsbury Rams, focuses on the history of the town’s Rugby League club from its origins to the present day.

Thanks to National Lottery players, Dewsbury Heroes will record, preserve, and celebrate the history of Dewsbury Rams Rugby League club, from its inception in 1898 through its glorious early years to its modern renaissance as a progressive community-based club,.

It will run a two-year heritage project which will engage the local community, former players and supporters alike.

Dewsbury Rams has played an important part of the history of the town. It has relied on local people to play, officiate and support over the years and it is intended for this project to tell that story and bring it to life for local people by working with current supporters and its former players/ officials.

The story will be told in a digital museum and the history of the players will be celebrated by awarding heritage numbers and by creating some permanent displays sharing the history of the club, recording oral histories and develop dementia friendly environments.

Looking Back CIC has created a network of rugby league reminiscence clubs, supporting anyone with a memory loss condition and/or suffering from social isolation. It runs face to face, virtual and hybrid sessions every week with rugby league clubs across the country – having launched their first ever club at Dewsbury in 2019.

Looking Back are undertaking a Dewsbury Heroes Rugby League project and have secured National Lottery help.

Commenting on the award, Mark Sawyer, of Dewsbury Rams said: The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant is a fantastic award for Looking Back – working together with Dewsbury Rams we will be able to create a virtual museum and exhibition which celebrates the rich and varied history of our club and celebrates the players who have worn the red, amber and black of Dewsbury over the years.

"The project is exciting and will bring to life the continuing history of Dewsbury Rams Rugby League for a new audience as well as our long-standing loyal supporters."