Dewsbury derby spoils go to Rams but Maroons' history makers do club proud

​Dewsbury Moor Maroons supporters were proud of their players’ efforts in their first-ever competitive game against professional opposition.

The Dewsbury derby went the way of the League One Rams as they avoided a Betfred Challenge Cup upset in their second round derby with their neighbours – but the Maroons played their part in making it a memorable occasion.

The result saw the Rams run out 50-6 winners of a tie played in front of 1,252 on the neutral venue just up the road at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Batley.

And ironically the Rams will now face Batley Bulldogs at the same venue in the third round of the competition over the weekend of February 7-9.

Jack Clarkson collects the ball to score Dewsbury Moor's try against the Rams. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

The Moor will now be preparing for life in the top flight of the National Conference League in 2025, buoyed by their cup exploits.

Their hopes of a big upset win were quickly dashed as the Rams raced into an 18-0 lead with tries by Dan Coates, Louis Collinson and Matt Garside, all converted by Jacob Hookem.

The Maroons enjoyed a better spell as they settled into the game, but were unable to break through some strong defence and conceded three more tries to find themselves 32-0 down at half-time as Coates, Hookem and Joe Summerscall charged over.

The second half started better for Moor when winger Jack Clarkson took advantage of a defensive error to score and Gregory Coldbridge added a superb touchline conversion.

But the Rams’ were soon back in control as they replied quickly through Tommy Brierley and Summers.

And they completed their victory when Caelum Jordan showed great determination to get over the line. Hookem converted to take his goal tally up to seven.

Moor’s efforts were not helped by a penalty count of 13-2 against them and they also went down to 12 men twice with prop Aaron James sin-binned for a tip tackle and Bradley Adams yellow carded for a high tackle.