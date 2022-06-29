Dewsbury Celtic make it three whitewashes on the spin in National Conference League

As well as finding a winning groove Celtic are proving to be miserly with their opponents as well as they have upped their defensive efforts in recent weeks as well as the attack.

They have not conceded a single point in the three-match winning run after beating then leaders Barrow Island 46-0 in Cumbria seven days earlier and Dewsbury Moor Maroons having been accounted for 56-0 on the first Saturday in June.

Woolston, despite the efforts of stand-off Theo Holt, rarely looked like breaking the trend.

Dewsbury Celtic and Dewsbury Moor Maroons were the only two local sides to be in action this week in the National Conference League with contrasting results.

Celtic, by contrast, rattled up seven tries in exacting retribution for the 23-16 reverse in Warrington.

The first went to Charlie Heaton – who also landed seven goals from as many attempts – in the opening minute.

Nathan Waring followed suit midway through the first half and touchdowns in the closing stages of the opening period for man of the match hooker Joe Edwards and Lewis Teale helped establish an unassailable 24-0 interval lead.

Tom Bottomley raced over two minutes after the restart and although Woolston kept their hosts at bay for much of the rest of the game, Celtic closed the game out well with Paul Foulstone crossing for two late tries.

The result lifted Celtic up to seventh and they are now just three points behind Woolston with a game in hand on them. This Saturday they host Hunslet Warriors.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons tested Division Two leaders Heworth in the opening quarter before the Villagers upped the tempo to win 48-14.

The sides were level at 10-10 midway through the first half, Moor’s Aiden Ineson having improved one of the tries by Finley Bruce and George Croisdale.

But Heworth, who had opened through Ben Dyson-Dent and Fergus Chapman – George Elliott converting one effort – went in at the break 20-10 ahead, Chapman and Liam Richmond having nipped over, with Danny Allan landing a goal.

And it was one-way traffic for much of the second period against the 16-man visitors.

Richmond, George Burton, Liam Jackson, Chapman and Fraser West all raced in, with Allan adding four conversions, before the Maroons posted a consolation try by Max Vernon.

Moor are back at home this Saturday when they face Heworth again in a quick rematch.