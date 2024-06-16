Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Paul March has admitted his side got “what they deserved” in their 40-0 thrashing at the hands of York Knights in a crucial bottom-of-the-table Championship clash at FLAIR Stadium this afternoon.

The Rams have been cast further adrift at the bottom of the table after York - who were their nearest rivals for the dreaded drop before kick off - delivered a ruthless, eight-try display.

York have now jumped up to ninth and have joined four other teams on eight points, leaving March’s men rock bottom on two points and with a thoroughly treacherous uphill task to avoid an instant relegation back to League 1 after their title-winning season in 2023.

And March is under no illusion at the job in hand. He said after the game:

“If we needed to get anything out of this year then it probably was a must-win game. It took its toll on a lot of players. If one or two players are off their game, we can carry them through.

“But the majority of players were way off today. There was an added pressure on us today to win. We were looking for that win but we fell short.

“We got what we deserved, which was a good hiding. It’s very disappointing. I thought skills-level wise, we let ourselves down today. The things we have been doing over the last four weeks against the top four Championship clubs, we didn’t do that today.

“The squad we have got is more than capable of staying in the Championship but the way we’re playing at the minute, we have got no chance.

“We just need to improve week on week. Today was a massive backwards step from where we have been the last four weeks.”

It was an error-strewn performance from the Rams, as three of York’s four first half tries came directly from mistakes from the home side. And York, led by former Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth for the first time, punished them clinically.

March said: “We errored four or five times coming out of yardage and they capitalised on a couple of them. Then we were over playing and chasing the game and making more errors.

“We were never in the game. Credit to York, new coach, they just had that extra ten per cent belief today.”

As for the job March has got on his hands at the Rams, he said:

“It was always a tough job from Dewsbury winning League 1 last year and coming into the Championship. It was always going to be a tough job for whoever took it.

“My job is to come in this year and build this club and hopefully get some people to come back. People come to support a winning team but we are not winning at the minute.