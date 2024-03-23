Batley's Michael Ward is tackled. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Having lost their opening five Super League games of 2024, the Tigers responded with a determined 28-14 triumph at their Championship opponents, who had threatened to cause an upset with a gutsy first half display of their own.

But 14 unanswered points in the second half ensured there wouldn’t be a surprise, leaving Lingard optimistic of a potential change in fortunes.

He said: “It could do quite a bit. Sometimes an ugly victory is better than a pretty one because it shows you can win in difficult circumstances. If we’d have come here and won by 40, 50 points we could have fallen in love with ourselves.

“But this victory shows we have got some determination and a bit of grit and it shows we have still got loads of areas we need to work on. It was an ideal victory for us today.

“Habits are hard to break. We were in a losing habit, losing five games on the bounce, and it’s always difficult getting out of that habit. Hopefully we can start a habit of winning games.”

He added: “I am pleased. Ultimately, a win is a win, which is what we wanted. We knew it was always going to be difficult and that it wasn’t going to be a pretty game. We were expecting wind and rain and we got a lot of that and it was soft underfoot - typical conditions for a potential cup upset.

“But we have come through the other side, albeit a little bit scrappy, but we’ll take it.”

Lingard, however, wasn’t impressed with how his side conceded Batley’s two tries in the first half, although he admitted Innes Senior’s score right on the hooter to level the game at 14-14 “helped” his side.

He said: “The frustrating part of today with the two tries we conceded was that we knew that they would come through us and test our inside shoulders and have a dart from dummy half. And that’s how they scored their two tries.

“So it was frustrating having prepped all that all week saying that is what they will do. It’s frustrating we didn’t prevent them as that is what was expected.

“That helped (Senior’s try). Like us at Catalans last week where we scored to get within four points and in the next set we gave them a try back. It helped us and maybe deflated them a little bit.

“If they were four points up at half time it could have given them a lift but it may have given them a kick going on the last play of the half. Mocko will be frustrated with that because it happened last week against Featherstone.”

Asked what it felt like returning to the Bulldogs after a flourishing ten-year playing career at the club was followed by four years as head coach, as well as having an assistant role, Lingard said:

“It was a bit weird. It’s the first time I stood in away dressing room and it’s the first time in the away dugout. I tried to not spend too much time in there because I felt a little bit uncomfortable!