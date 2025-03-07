‘Confidence will go through the roof’ - Dewsbury Rams looking for first League 1 win at newbies Goole Vikings

By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST
Dewsbury Rams head coach Paul March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comDewsbury Rams head coach Paul March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Dewsbury Rams head coach Paul March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Dewsbury Rams travel to the UK’s newest professional rugby league side Goole Vikings on Sunday, March 9 (kick off 3pm) looking for their first League 1 win over the season.

The Rams tasted defeat in their curtain-raiser to the 2025 league campaign at home to North Wales Crusaders before exiting the 1895 Cup at London Broncos last weekend.

Goole meanwhile, who were only granted a licence to join the RFL in September 2024, shocked the Broncos in the second round of the Challenge Cup in their first ever competitive outing, and also beat the Crusaders in the 1895 Cup.

They have since exited both competitions and also narrowly lost on the opening day of the League 1 season at home to Midlands Hurricanes, but Dewsbury head coach Paul March is expecting a tough contest.

He said: “It’s their first season and everyone is looking at them to do well. They have signed a few old heads. It is going to be a tough game.

“They are a very enthusiastic side and have had a lot of youngsters from Hull FC and Hull KR come in as well.

“We need to make sure we play to our ability and standards. The last few weeks we have let those standards drop after pre-season.

“We need to get back to that, and, if we do, then we can compete and make the game a lot easier than we are making it now.”

Discussing his side’s sluggish start to 2025 after a fairly encouraging pre-season campaign, March said:

“We have got a new squad. We only kept eight from last year. The new squad’s come in and it’s going to take time. But I can see the end goal being really good for us.

“We obviously just need to start picking some wins up and then confidence will go through the roof.

“I believe in what we have got but we have just got to start showing it on the field. Goole is our first main target now.”

On the London defeat last weekend, March added:

“I thought we showed them too much respect in the first 20 minutes. They scored a few tries and we gave too many penalties away.

"From 30 minutes onwards we were competitive and that got us into the game and forced some errors.

"That second half took care of itself 16-0.”

