Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club announced last week that the South Stand would be named in honour of one of the greatest players in Dewsbury’s history having captained the side to a famous victory in the 1973 Championship final against Leeds at Odsal, scoring two tries and securing the Harry Sunderland Trophy in the process.

The popular ‘Stevo’ joined the club from Shaw Cross in 1966 and played 220 games over an eight-year period. He was also a Great Britain international and a member of the 1972 World Cup winning squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To most fans of rugby league, Stevo is probably best known for his 26-year association with Sky Sports and their coverage of Super League alongside Eddie Hemmings.

To celebrate the unveiling of the Mike Stephenson MBE Stand at Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Toulouse, enter our competition for your chance to win a pair of tickets for the game. Photo by Thomas Flynn.

Stevo said: “I feel truly honoured that the club are re-naming the stand after me. It’s one of the nicest things that ‘'ve been awarded in rugby league, including the Championship and the World Cup.

“I’d really like to thank all of those who have helped make this possible, but it’s worth saying that although it’s my name on the stand, I want all the supporters to remember every member of the team that won the league in 1973 when they see it.”

Rams Chairman, Mark Sawyer added: “We are honoured as a club to be able to celebrate these achievements by naming the stand in his name and I would like to thank all those who have worked so hard behind the scenes to make this possible.”

Ahead of kick-off against Toulouse, Stevo will be joined by family, friends and former team-mates for the official unveiling of the stand, while after the game there will be a presentation and Q&A with Stevo in the Royal Suite.

The club have reduced entrance fees to just £10 for Adults and £2 for Under 18's for Saturday’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for your chance of winning a free pair of tickets to the exciting clash with Toulouse (Saturday, May 4, kick off 6pm), simply answer the following question correctly:

What will the new name be of Dewsbury Rams’ South Stand?

a) Mike Stephenson MBE Stand

b) Matt Garside Stand

c) Roger Ram Stand

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Entries must be received by 12pm on Friday, May 3.

Please include the subject line Dewsbury Rams match ticket competition.

The winner will be notified by 3pm on Friday, May 3.