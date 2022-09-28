Cleckheaton RUFC find it tough going against promotion favourites Billingham

After a promising start to the season in Regional One North East it was a rude awakening for the hosts as their opponents ran in seven tries in a one-sided 49-7 victory.

Jack Marshall returned at full-back for Cleckheaton while Robin Bennett was able to play after avoiding a ban for his red card the previous week and Andy Piper made his 250th appearance for the first team.

There was promise in Cleck’s early play with Dale Breakwell getting the backline moving with a nice inside pass that saw Joe Flanagan charging forward, but the ball was lost control in contact.

Tom Hainsworth scored Cleckheaton's only try against Billingham.

Billingham opened the scoring on 10 minutes following a line-out drive near the home line when a maul was pulled down and the referee awarded a penalty try that was converted.

Further pressure saw a second try added by Joe Evans, with Jobe Roxby tagging on the extras.

It did not get any better for Cleckheaton on the half-hour as another line-out rolling maul saw the visitors almost walk over the line, Ben Walton getting the ball down and Roxby converting.

Only an outstanding cover tackle by Marshall prevented another try, but the hosts knew they had a mountain to climb at 21-0 at half-time.

Cleckheaton held their own for a spell after the break. Dom Brambani made a half-break, but solid tackling kept the visitors’ line intact.

Billingham launched a swift counter attack from deep that ended with Roxby crossing for a try which he converted for the bonus point.

Cleckheaton managed to stop the flow for the next 10 minutes, but another breakaway saw a player racing 70 metres downfield.

His pass to his winger should have resulted in another try, but a great tackle by Mike Hayward prevented the score.

Cleckheaton had to drop out from the goal-line, however, and the next try was not long in coming as following several drives Walton barged over for his second. Roxby’s conversion made it 35-0.

Fly-half Peter Evans got on the end of another incisive break to score the sixth try, again converted by Roxby.

A crossfield kick that had been tried several times finally paid off for the visitors as Nathan Myers collected the ball to touch down for their seventh and final try.

Roxby added his seventh goal to make it 49-0.

Cleckheaton did at least manage a consolation try with the final move of the game as centre Tom Hainsworth burst onto a short pass from Brambani to touch down over the line. Bailey Smith added the goal to complete the scoring.