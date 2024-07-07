Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Wakefield Trinity and Batley Bulldogs at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

We will bring you all the major updates of this Round 14 league clash as the Trin hope to continue their brilliant unbeaten start to the league season against a Batley side which has won five of their last eight games. We will also have a match report on both the Express and Reporter Series websites and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.