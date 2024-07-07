Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Batley Bulldogs LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates of this Round 14 league clash as the Trin hope to continue their brilliant unbeaten start to the league season against a Batley side which has won five of their last eight games. We will also have a match report on both the Express and Reporter Series websites and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.
Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Batley Bulldogs LIVE
Full time
Stay with us for a match report and reaction. Thank you for your company this afternoon.
Full time
A fantastic display by Trin in the second half. Too much power in the end for the Bulldogs who battled doggedly throughout.
Full time
Wakefield Trinity 34-12 Batley Bulldogs
Conversion...
...and it’s wide from Jowitt. Five from six for him today. Little matter though, Wakey have produced a great second half performance to overcome Batley.
34-12
TRRRYYY
The hooter has sounded. Jowitt’s kick will be the final play...
TRRRYYY
Josh Griffin scores a great try right at the death!
34-12
Conversion
Max Jowitt is on target again!
30-12
TRRRYYYYYYY
And that should be that. With five minutes remaining, Olphers streaks clear on the left and manages to touches down by the posts. That’s try number nine in three games.
28-12
Into the final ten minutes here at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. Wakefield two scores in front. Batley trying to apply some late pressure.
24-12
Conversion
Jowitt is still 100 per cent. Four from four.
24-12
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.