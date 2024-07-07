Live

Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Batley Bulldogs LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Wakefield Trinity and Batley Bulldogs at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

We will bring you all the major updates of this Round 14 league clash as the Trin hope to continue their brilliant unbeaten start to the league season against a Batley side which has won five of their last eight games. We will also have a match report on both the Express and Reporter Series websites and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:42 BST

Full time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction. Thank you for your company this afternoon.

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:42 BST

Full time

A fantastic display by Trin in the second half. Too much power in the end for the Bulldogs who battled doggedly throughout.

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:41 BST

Full time

Wakefield Trinity 34-12 Batley Bulldogs

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:41 BST

Conversion...

...and it’s wide from Jowitt. Five from six for him today. Little matter though, Wakey have produced a great second half performance to overcome Batley.

34-12

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:40 BST

TRRRYYY

The hooter has sounded. Jowitt’s kick will be the final play...

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:39 BST

TRRRYYY

Josh Griffin scores a great try right at the death!

34-12

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:35 BST

Conversion

Max Jowitt is on target again!

30-12

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:33 BST

TRRRYYYYYYY

And that should be that. With five minutes remaining, Olphers streaks clear on the left and manages to touches down by the posts. That’s try number nine in three games.

28-12

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:28 BST

70

Into the final ten minutes here at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. Wakefield two scores in front. Batley trying to apply some late pressure.

24-12

Sun, 07 Jul, 2024, 16:18 BST

Conversion

Jowitt is still 100 per cent. Four from four.

24-12

