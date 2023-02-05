Chairman Kevin Nicholas had admitted that Craig Lingard’s men - and everyone connected with the club - were still on a high following their sensational exploits in 2022, which culminated in a Grand Final defeat at Leigh.

And tries from Alistair Leak, Josh Hodson and Nyle Flynn, as well as a double from Scotland international Kieran Buchanan, ensured the Bulldogs got their new season off to the best possible start at Plough Lane - although they were pushed all the way by the Broncos.

Neat footwork from Leak produced Batley’s first try of the afternoon - and the new season - although the home side turned the game on its head when Dalton Grant drove over before Oliver Leyland put London in front.

Batley Bulldogs in action in a pre-season encounter at Hunslet. batley

Buchanan, however, made sure the scores were level, 10-10, at the break.

London went in front again thanks to fullback Alex Walker but Hodson collected Jimmy Meadows’ long ball over the top to restore parity, with Josh Woods adding the extra two.

From there, the Bulldogs resumed control with Buchanan grabbing his second before Flynn extended the lead.

Broncos did manage a consolation try but Batley held on to record their first in London for 35 years.

Batley in action in a pre-season friendly at Hunslet.

In the day’s other opening round of fixtures, Batley’s West Yorkshire neighbours Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls both recorded victories over Sheffield Eagles and Whitehaven respectively.

Newcastle secured a comfortable 18-6 win at newly-promoted Swinton while John Kear’s Widnes won at York.

Toulouse, relegated from Super League, beat Barrow 24-4 at Craven Park yesterday (Saturday, February 4).