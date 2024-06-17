Batley Bulldogs delivered an “average performance” in their 20-16 win at Swinton Lions, head coach Mark Moxon has said.

Championship reaction: Batley Bulldogs produce ‘average performance’ against Swinton Lions for third straight league win
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yesterday’s victory was the Bulldogs’ third on the trot and has propelled them into the top half of the Championship table for the first time this season.
But they had to do it the hard way by recovering from 10-0 and 16-4 down.
On the display, Moxon told the Reporter Series on Monday:
“I am pleased with the win and the way the table looks now after the start that we had. Performance-wise, we weren’t great yesterday. I don’t think we can allow the result to mask what was a pretty average performance from us.
“Swinton weren’t great either. It was a spectacle of a game, but not for the right reasons. We have got some improvement to do this week.”
He added: “I am pleased that we fought back and managed to put the mistakes and the things that we didn’t do so well to bed. We made way too many errors in the first half and gave away too many penalties. They were just basic errors, real poor, soft, basic errors and some really soft penalties as well.
“We had a chat about that at half time and the lads knew where they had gone wrong and it was just a case of trying to put it right in the second half which we did to a certain degree, although we weren’t perfect in the second half either.
“But we were good enough to get the win, and I guess that is all that matters.”
Batley will be looking for a fourth successive Championship victory when they entertain fellow in-form side Toulouse on Saturday, June 22 (kick off 3pm). We will have a full preview of that match on the Reporter Series website on Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.