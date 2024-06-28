Championship preview: Rock bottom Dewsbury Rams host West Yorkshire rivals Bradford Bulls looking for only second win of season
The Rams have not won since defeating Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs in Round 2 of the Championship back in March. Ten successive defeats have followed, the most recent one the 38-12 loss at Whitehaven last Sunday, despite holding a 12-8 advantage at the break.
And Paul March’s men will have it all to do to avoid an eleventh straight defeat against a Bradford Bulls side which has won five of their previous six outings. That solitary loss in that period came against Batley, who prevailed 21-20 at Mount Pleasant in May.
The Bulls romped to a 38-4 victory over Doncaster at Odsal in their most recent outing, with John Davies, Mitch Souter, Kieran Gill, Jayden Okunbor, Tom Holmes, Keven Appo and Jordan Lilley all on the try sheet.
That win sees the Bulls in fourth place before this Round 13 fixture and another victory, if results, at games involving Toulouse and Sheffield, go their way, they could finish the weekend in second place behind runaway league leaders Wakefield Trinity.
A rare victory for the Rams is vital to close the gap on both Halifax Panthers, in 13th, and Swinton Lions, in 12th, who are both on eight points.
The Rams and the Bulls met earlier in 2024 in the 1895 Cup group stages where Bradford ran out 40-4 winners at FLAIR Stadium.
