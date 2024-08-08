Championship preview: Dewsbury Rams to ‘meet fire with fire’ as Paul March’s men look to ‘put some things right’ at York Knights
The Rams, who are rock bottom of the Championship with only one win all season, were humbled by the Knights 40-0 in June. That fixture, when York were their nearest rivals for the dreaded drop to League 1, came after Dewsbury had to play - what was at the time - the league’s top four sides in Toulouse, Featherstone Rovers, Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity.
And in some cruel twist of fixture-fate, having been beaten by the French side and the runaway league leaders again in successive weeks, March’s men now travel to North Yorkshire.
“We are going to York to try and put some things right that went wrong against them,” March told the Reporter. “It is a big period for us but we’ve come through the top four earlier in the season and played York and then we let ourselves down.
“We want to make the people who go over there from Dewsbury proud.”
Incredibly, a win for the Rams at FLAIR Stadium in that Round 11 encounter would have reduced the gap between the sides at the bottom of the table to just two points. Now, as we head into Round 19, York are in eighth place and are fighting for the last play-off spot, although they fell to a 38-18 defeat at Halifax Panthers last weekend.
“They will be looking to get back on the horse,” March insisted. “Let’s meet fire with fire, let’s stick together and get a win.
“If we get a win, hopefully there will be another one and another one. It’s very important to get over the line and get a win and build for next year.”
York have won the last seven meetings against Dewsbury, although the league’s strugglers far from disgraced themselves in the 42-16 defeat against Trinity last week.
And March would like the same “aggressive” approach from his players this Sunday.
He said: “We were disappointed we didn’t score more but I thought we were aggressive against Wakefield. We have got to take that aggression and play a bit smarter going into York.”
