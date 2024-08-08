Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Paul March has admitted his side will be looking to “put some things right” when they travel to the LNER Community Stadium to face York Knights on Sunday, August 11 (kick off 3pm).

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rams, who are rock bottom of the Championship with only one win all season, were humbled by the Knights 40-0 in June. That fixture, when York were their nearest rivals for the dreaded drop to League 1, came after Dewsbury had to play - what was at the time - the league’s top four sides in Toulouse, Featherstone Rovers, Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in some cruel twist of fixture-fate, having been beaten by the French side and the runaway league leaders again in successive weeks, March’s men now travel to North Yorkshire.

“We are going to York to try and put some things right that went wrong against them,” March told the Reporter. “It is a big period for us but we’ve come through the top four earlier in the season and played York and then we let ourselves down.

Paul March was the same kind of "aggression" his Dewsbury Rams side displayed against Wakefield Trinity on show at York Knights on SUnday. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

“We want to make the people who go over there from Dewsbury proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredibly, a win for the Rams at FLAIR Stadium in that Round 11 encounter would have reduced the gap between the sides at the bottom of the table to just two points. Now, as we head into Round 19, York are in eighth place and are fighting for the last play-off spot, although they fell to a 38-18 defeat at Halifax Panthers last weekend.

“They will be looking to get back on the horse,” March insisted. “Let’s meet fire with fire, let’s stick together and get a win.

“If we get a win, hopefully there will be another one and another one. It’s very important to get over the line and get a win and build for next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York have won the last seven meetings against Dewsbury, although the league’s strugglers far from disgraced themselves in the 42-16 defeat against Trinity last week.

And March would like the same “aggressive” approach from his players this Sunday.

He said: “We were disappointed we didn’t score more but I thought we were aggressive against Wakefield. We have got to take that aggression and play a bit smarter going into York.”