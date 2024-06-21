Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Paul March has insisted his side will have to “sort their own house out” as they look to avoid a tenth straight defeat in the Championship at Whitehaven on Sunday, June 23 (kick off 3pm).

March’s side are rock bottom and six points adrift of five teams directly above them on eight points, including Haven, after being thrashed 40-0 at home to fellow strugglers York Knights last Sunday - the second successive game where they had also failed to score a single point.

March said ahead of this weekend’s trip to Cumbria: “We will go back to the drawing board. We let ourselves down on Sunday. The lads had to come in on Tuesday and be positive about seeing some negatives on video.

“We can start putting things right. It’s a massive disappointment but we have to draw a line under it.

“They are always a tough team to beat up at Whitehaven. They run Bradford close. But we have got to sort our own house out. We can’t be having performances against top four sides, playing well for long periods and then playing teams in and around us and not turning up.

“That is something we will have to address.”

He added: “We always pride ourselves on our attack. We weren’t fluent (against York). I didn’t have to say anything to the lads after the game.

“We all know where we need to improve.”

Asked if he was looking to bring any other players in to help the squad, March said:

“If the right person is available who can strengthen us then we will bring them in. I put my faith in those 17 (against York) and there’s a lot of players in our squad chomping at the bit for a shirt.