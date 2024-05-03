Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferguson resigned from his position on Wednesday after the Rams’ fifth defeat of their 2024 Championship campaign last Sunday, at fellow promoted side Doncaster, ensured they would start round seven bottom of the pile level on points with York Knights.

Ferguson, who will look to continue at the club as a player, told the Rams’ official website:

“I’d just like to thank the players and the fans for their support. This hasn’t been an easy decision for me to make but, at the moment, I feel I can help more on the field as a player.”

Dewsbury Rams are back at FLAIR Stadium on Saturday against Toulouse. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

Paul March, who was previously an assistant coach with the club, will take over the main role until the end of the season.

He said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Fergie for bringing me into the club. I’m proud to take over my hometown club which has a lot of history.

“It’s my job to build a team on the field that gives 100 per cent every week and play the game in a way that entertains the supporters. It’s a big challenge but one I’m ready for, starting this Saturday against Toulouse.”

Dewsbury’s only league victory so far came in round two at home to Batley Bulldogs and the Rams will be looking to replicate that kind of performance when Toulouse visit this weekend in March’s first game as head coach.

One of the pre-season favourites for promotion to Super League, the French side, however, have not clicked into gear having only won two of their opening six games.

An opening night defeat at Sheffield Eagles, 24-22, was followed by a 20-14 victory at York - which is their sole win, thus far in 2024, on English soil.

In round three Swinton, arguably, produced the shock of the season to date with a 20-14 triumph in France. Toulouse then tasted defeat again, this time at Odsal against Bradford Bulls, before gaining their second win of the season over Whitehaven, 40-4.

More recently, they were unable to halt Wakefield Trinity’s winning start, losing 28-12 at Belle Vue last Saturday evening.